Azerbaijani military doctors train for international contest

Military doctors of the Azerbaijan Army are undergoing training for the "Military Medical Relay Race" contest to be held as part of the Army International Games 2019 in Uzbekistan from 4 to 15 August, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

During the contest with the participation of the military doctors from 10 countries, the tasks of providing first medical aid to the wounded, evacuating the wounded soldiers from the battlefield, their medical examination, and treatment, as well as other episodes will be fulfilled.

