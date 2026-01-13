Azerbaijani military holds tactical exercise to boost combat readiness
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
An Azerbaijani military unit has carried out a tactical exercise as part of the 2026 training plan.
During the exercise, army commanders reviewed unit operations aimed at completing assigned tasks and submitted reports on decisions made at a temporary command and control post established under field conditions, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The exercise was designed to strengthen commanders’ rapid decision-making skills, improve coordination between headquarters and units, boost overall combat readiness, and enhance the practical field capabilities of military personnel.