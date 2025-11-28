Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia conduct joint military exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian special forces have conducted the Caucasian Eagle – 2025 joint tactical-special exercise in Ankara, aimed at further strengthening cooperation among the three fraternal countries in regional security and defense.

The exercise, held in line with the annual cooperation plan between the three nations, was carried out with high professionalism and is particularly important for enhancing interoperability, rapid-response capabilities, coordination, and combat training of the participating units, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

As part of Distinguished Visitors Day during the exercise, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces and Hero of the 2020 Patriotic War, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, along with high-ranking officers from the other countries, observed the activities on site. Detailed reports on the exercise phases, assigned tasks, and results achieved were presented to the commanders.

During the exercise, the special forces, in coordination with rocket-artillery and aviation units, successfully completed their missions in various scenarios, demonstrating high readiness and tactical flexibility.

A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise were presented with awards for their exemplary discipline and professionalism in performing their duties.

News.Az