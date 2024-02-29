Azerbaijani minister hails successful development of Baku-Beijing economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with a delegation from Yutong Bus Co., Ltd, a Chinese company specializing in the production of commercial vehicles, News.Az reports.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-China economic relations, noting that China is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. The minister noted Chinese are successfully operating in Azerbaijan in the fields of industry, agriculture, trade, service sector, construction, transport and other spheres.

The Chinese delegation was also informed about the favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, as well opportunities created for investors, and industrial zones in the country.

The meeting also focused on the potential areas of cooperation, and opportunities to attract the company's advanced experience to the process of establishing an efficient transport ecosystem.

News.Az