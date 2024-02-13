Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense organizes training camps with personnel of Military Traffic Police

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2024, the training-methodical sessions were held with a group of military traffic police personnel at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the sessions, employees of the military automobile inspection of the military police unit and the Main State Traffic Police Department of the Main Police Department of Baku city held enlightenment talks with drivers of military units and relevant persons on compliance with traffic rules, requirements of orders on ensuring road traffic safety, as well as checking the technical condition of vehicles of garrison’s military units, their intended use, availability and proper preparation of road documentation.

Requirements and instructions of the Defense Ministry’s leadership were delivered to servicemen, and recommendations were given on the proper and high-quality organization of the military service.

The event also included an exchange of views on the organization of joint activities with relevant government agencies.

News.Az