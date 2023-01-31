Azerbaijani ministry says there’s no change in bus schedule of Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports on the suspension of passenger bus traffic in the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku direction due to the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran have spread on social media platforms, News.az reports.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, in response to Trend's request on the matter, said there were no changes in the movement of passenger buses in the mentioned direction.

"Bus services are currently carried out through Iran, and there is no change in the schedule," the ministry said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

News.Az