Azerbaijani MoD announces area of demined areas in the liberated lands

Engineering work continues in the territories liberated as a result of the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the command of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

Units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are clearing roads of mines and snow cover to ensure safe movement of vehicles, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain.

Starting from April 1 to April 15, 492 hectares of territory were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as a result of the activities carried out by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories.

To date, more than 15000 hectares of territory in the liberated areas have been cleared by the engineer-sapper units. A total of 6095 anti-personnel, 2172 anti-tank and 9368 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralised.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

News.Az