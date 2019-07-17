Azerbaijani MOD: Armenians fire civil tractor vehicle at Goygol district today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information disseminated by Armenian media regarding firing Armenian village by the Azerbaijani military units located in the direction of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has no any ground; it is false and can be characterized as disinformation, APA reports citing Ministry of Defence.

“At the same time, we state that today at morning hours, civil tractor vehicle working in the farming area of Goygol district was subjected to sniper fire by the units of Armenian armed forces, no losses were recorded. The enemy was silenced as a result of response measures”, Ministry stated.

