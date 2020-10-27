Azerbaijani MoD: Azerbaijani Army does not fire on civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged shelling of Khojavend and Lachin by the Azerbaijani Army is baseless and false, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On the contrary, on October 27, at about 16:00, the Armenian armed forces fired on the territory of the Barda region of Azerbaijan with Smerch rocket launchers. As a result of this war crime of the political and military leadership of Armenia, civilians, including minors, were killed and many civilians, including children and women, were injured.

The Azerbaijani Army observes a humanitarian ceasefire along the entire front.

