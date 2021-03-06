Azerbaijani MoD: Combined Arms Army conducts live-fire training classes (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Combined Arms Army is conducting live-fire training classes with crews of the armored fighting vehicles, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The skills of the crews of armored vehicles in controlling infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and armored personnel carriers (APC) are being improved at the training classes.

During checking the knowledge and skills in controlling armored vehicles the crews hit the targets with high accuracy skillfully using a standard weapon of combat vehicles.

Currently, the training classes are being continued in the training centers and at firing ranges to evaluate the state of fulfillment of the tasks by the crews of IFVs and APCs.

News.Az