Azerbaijani MoD: Contest ‘the best group leader for classes on socio-political training’ continues (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2020, the second stage of the contest "The best group leader for classes on socio-political training" started in the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense said.

The aim of the competition held in Army Corps, formations, separate military units and special military educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army is to train military personnel in the rules of proper ideological work, to educate them in the spirit of national moral values and idea of Azerbaijanism, to improve combat and moral-psychological qualities, and also further strengthening military discipline and propaganda best practices.

The winners of the contest will be determined by a special commission.

News.Az