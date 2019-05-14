Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MoD delegation to take part in MILEX-2019

The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan led by the Commander of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, Major General Zahid Huseynov is on a visit to the Republic of Belarus, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the 9th International Exhibition of Arms Military Machinery MILEX-2019 that will start in Minsk on May 15. Within the framework of the exhibition, Azerbaijani delegation will also attend the 8th International Scientific Conference on Military-Technical, Defense and Security Issues and Dual-Use Technologies “MILEX INNOVATIONS-2019”.

The exhibition will run until the 18th of May.

