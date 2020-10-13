Azerbaijani MoD: Purpose of false information disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry is to distract attention of world community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representative of Armenia's military department is forced to speak to the press every day with false statistical data on losses and reports that do not correspond to reality.

According to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, its goal is to cover up the failures of the Armenian armed forces, which are suffering heavy losses at the front and leave our settlements, as well as to calm down their people and at the same time distract the attention of the world community with these provocative messages.

"Once again we officially declare that, unlike Armenia, the Azerbaijani army strictly observes the humanitarian ceasefire," the Defense Ministry said.

News.Az

