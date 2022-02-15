Azerbaijani MoD refutes information disseminated by Armenian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The information disseminated by the Armenian press about the serious wounding of a member of an illegal Armenian armed formation allegedly as a result of the shelling by units of the Azerbaijani Army of the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, is false and unfounded," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

The Armenian side has resorted to yet another provocation in order to cover up the crimes committed by the members of the illegal formation, the ministry added.









