Azerbaijani MoD: Troops involved in the exercises return to their places of permanent deployment

The exercises held at various training ranges and in training centers of Army Corps in the frontline zone were completed.

The military personnel and armored vehicles that have completed combat missions as part of the exercises are returning from areas of responsibility to places of permanent deployment.

It should be pointed out that in accordance with the combat training plan, intensive exercises and training were conducted in recent days in various directions with the involvement of the relevant military units.

According to the order of the Minister of Defense, it is planned to conduct such military exercises and training on a regular basis to increase the combat capability of the troops.

News.Az