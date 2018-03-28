Azerbaijani movie screened in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani movie "Axinla ashagi" was screened within the Cinema Querfeld Interkulturelles Kino in Basel, Switzerland.

Addressing the event, Chairperson of the Public Association "Friends of Azerbaijan" Arzu Aliyeva informed the participants about Azerbaijan's art and culture, according to AzerTag.

The film's director is Asif Rustamov. The film was screened in numerous international Festivals.

Ali coaches a rowing team in a provincial town. The young squad also includes his son Ruslan, who finds it difficult to meet the demands Ali makes on him, and his father's frostiness and continual dissatisfaction are getting him down. Ali is experiencing a crisis of middle age, and only Ruslan is preventing him from leaving his wife Leyla, whom he criticizes for spoiling their son. He finds solace in his Polish lover Sasha, who'd rather have Ali for herself and dreams of starting a new life with him. Just before an important race, in the interests of the team's performance, Ali decides to replace Ruslan, who was originally chosen for the event. But when tragedy strikes that same day, Ali is overcome with emotions he doesn't know how to deal with.

News.Az

News.Az