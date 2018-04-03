Azerbaijani MP: Armenia is intolerant not only to Jews

Armenia is a country with intolerant attitude not only to Jews, but also to representatives of other nationalities, Azerbaijani MP Musa Guliyev told Trend April 3.

He said that Armenia can be considered a monoethnic country, because apart from Armenians, no representatives of other nationalities live there.

"A small number of Yazidis lived there, but were then expelled," Guliyev said.

He went on to say that despite good relations between Armenia and Russia, the Armenians don’t create acceptable conditions for living and working even for the Russians.

The MP also reminded that in 1988-1989, Armenia deported more than 250,000 Azerbaijanis who lived on their historical lands.

He noted that the whole world knows about how many acts of genocide were committed by the Armenians against the Azerbaijanis in the last 100 years.

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe during the year, Armenia was recognized as the most intolerant country in relation to the Jews among the states of Central and Eastern Europe.

News.Az

