Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa shot near his home

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa was shot, News.az reports.

The MP was shot by an unknown person or persons.

He is now being taken to the hospital by the emergency medical team.

Note that Fazil Mustafa is one of the sharp critics of Iran's policy towards Azerbaijan.

Note that Caliber.az has enumerated some facts regarding the incident such as:

-Today is the professional holiday of the state security service and the foreign intelligence service of Azerbaijan;

-Yesterday, Azerbaijan conducted an operation against Iranian spies;

-Tomorrow, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will open the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel;

-MP Fazil Mustafa is known for his harsh anti-Iranian rhetoric.

