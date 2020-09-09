Azerbaijani MP highlights Armenia’s policy of occupation as he addresses PACE Committee meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia still continues its aggressive policy and criminal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijani MP, head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) through videoconference, AzerTag reports.

Ganjaliyev noted that Armenia had carried out a new act of aggression in the direction of the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan on July 12 and Azerbaijan responded adequately by using its right of self-defense.

Referring to the damage caused to civilians and infrastructure in the border area as a result of the Armenian attack, the community chairman emphasized that all of this was a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

He also mentioned that Armenia had not given up its policy of occupation, but was continuing to claim new territories, pursuing a policy of annexation at the state level. "This is once again confirmed by the doctrine of Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan "new war for new territories."

Emphasizing that Armenia is not interested in resolving the conflict and violates the peace negotiations, the Azerbaijani MP highlighted Armenia’s attempts to conceal from the international community its acts of aggression. He recalled that the UN resolutions and other international documents on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had not yet been implemented.

News.Az





