Azerbaijani MP: Russia should abandon pro-Armenian orientation

Russia should abandon the traditional pro-Armenian orientation so that everything goes smoothly in its South Caucasus policy, Yagub Mahmudov, Azerbaijani MP, director of the Institute of History at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), told Trend.

“It is impossible to pursue a successful policy in the South Caucasus not taking into account Azerbaijan's interests,” according to him. “The ancient culture of our nation, today’s strong potential of the country, its army and economic power create the basis for this. I really want Russia to stop defending Armenia in the issue related to Azerbaijan's territory. We support the policy of President Ilham Aliyev for the further development and deepening of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.”

Mahmudov pointed out that the further development of ties between the two states can have a positive impact on Russia’s Eastern policy.

“We have historical ties with Russia. Great Leader Heydar Aliyev played a very important role in the development of culture, science, healthcare and various socio-economic spheres in Russia,” he said, adding that close historical ties between the Azerbaijani and Russian peoples are also rapidly developing today.

