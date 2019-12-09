Azerbaijani MPs attend 8th Euronest PA session in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Rasim Musabayov are attending the 8th ordinary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Archil Talakvadze highlighted the reforms carried out in the country. The speaker said that Georgia attaches great importance to cooperation with strategic partners of Georgia.

In her remarks, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili hailed the country`s cooperation with international organizations and sovereign states.

Speaking at the session, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Mirkishili noted that his country attaches importance to cooperation with Euronest PA and other international organizations.

During the two-day session, participants will adopt resolutions on political affairs, economic integration, energy security and social matters. As 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, members will also reflect on the future of this policy, in the run-up to the next Eastern Partnership Summit scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020.

News.Az

