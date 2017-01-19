Azerbaijani MPs complains about state agencies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs Yevda Abramov and Tahir Karimi made complaints about some state agencies and ministries.

“Though we send applications of voters to relevant government agencies and ministries, we are getting response from some of them,” MP Yevda Abramov said addressing a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on human rights on Thursday.

He regarded such an attitude of some state agencies as a lack of respect for the parliament.

“In this case, citizens take offense at the parliament. They are waiting for a response from us, being unaware of the fact that some ministries and state agencies are even disrespecting us,” the MP added.

MP Abramov accused some of his colleagues of resorting to a ‘cheap PR’. “We are not saying it to draw attention. Some MPs advertise themselves. Some colleagues inform media even about their drinking coffee on the plane. There is no need for such advertising,” he said.

MP Tahir Karimli also accused some government agencies and ministries of disrespecting MPs' inquiries. “Even assistants of some of them do not respond to us. Whom should we solve the problems of citizens with?”

Parliament vice-speaker, chairperson of the Committee on human rights Bahar Muradova said such an attitude of state agencies should not be regarded as disrespect for the parliament. "They respond only to the letters, which they deem necessary", she noted.

News.Az

