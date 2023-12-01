Azerbaijani MPs head to meetings in Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on an official visit to the Czech Republic, the Press and Public Relations Department of Parliament told News.az.

"The delegation was greeted at Prague's Václav Havel International Airport by Jan Kubik, the president of the Czech-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group in the Chamber of Deputies, Adish Mammadov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic, and other authorities. During the visit, the Azerbaijani team will visit the Czech Parliament and exchange views on the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations, regional security, and other mutually beneficial subjects," the Milli Majlis press service said.

Previously, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The event was attended by diplomatic corps representatives, MPs, and members of the public.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláek addressed the ceremony, praising the dynamic growth of relations between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan during the last 30 years. The ambassador expressed optimism that the two nations' existing relations in numerous spheres would continue to develop and strengthen.

The head of the Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations working group of the Milli Majlis, Elnur Allahverdiyev highlighted the rich history of Azerbaijan-Czech bilateral relations.

