Azerbaijani MPs participate in international events

Today, the 1st International Transplant Network (ITN) Congress kicks off in Antalya, in which the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Healthcare of Azerbaijan Musa Gasimly participates, Trend reports.

The latest scientific innovations in the field of transplantation will be discussed at the congress, the exchange of experience in this area will be conducted, and also the meetings of specialists in the field of medicine from various countries of the world have been scheduled for the period of the congress.

The congress will continue until October 21.

At the same time, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, Head of the Parliamentary Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Eldar Guliyev has been in Greece since October 16 for the 52nd meeting of the PABSEC commission for legal and political issues.

At the meeting in Kavala city, along with current issues, the discussions will be held on the topic of economic empowerment in the PABSEC member countries, and the proposals from delegations on this issue will be heard. The visit will last until October 19.

In turn, the Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Igbal Mammadov will take part in the meeting of the control and budgetary commission of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS in St. Petersburg on October 18-19. Such issues as financing the activities of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the formation and improvement of the mechanism for using the organization’s membership fees, etc. will be discussed at the meeting. The visit will end on October 20.

In addition, the chairmen of parliamentary committees Eldar Ibrahimov, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Siyavush Novruzov, MPs Agalar Veliyev and Guseynbala Miralamov have been in China since October 16. The visit is aimed at further expanding bilateral cooperation between the ruling party of Azerbaijan "Yeni Azerbaijan Party" (YAP) and the Chinese Communist Party. The MPs will hold a series of meetings in China, exchange views on issues of interest to the parties. The visit will last until October 25.

