Azerbaijani MPs propose to erect ‘Genocide Memorial’ in Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Genocide Memorial should be erected in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, said Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva, addressing the discussion of a bill on the Khojaly genocide in the parliament on Friday.

The MP underlined the importance of shooting a feature film in terms of conveying to the international community the truth about the Khojaly genocide. “For example, I want to recall the film “The Pianist” that contributed to the delivery to the world the realities of the Holocaust,” she said.



MP Rafael Jabrayilov in his speech expressed support for his colleague’s opinions, stressing the need to erect a magnificent genocide memorial complex in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.



Speaker Ogtay Asadov noted that the organizers of the Khojaly genocide were those who wanted to carry out their intentions in the region, and the performer was Armenia.



He recalled that the Khojaly tragedy was assessed as an act of genocide by the Azerbaijani parliament’s decisions.



The speaker pointed out that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, parliaments of a number of countries have officially recognized the Khojaly genocide, and 21 U.S. states have passed appropriate resolutions and decisions up to the present day.



According to him, Azerbaijani MPs will attend several events abroad to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.



“Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the occupation of its territories. The perpetrators of atrocities against the Azerbaijani people will be punished,” the speaker pledged.



Deputy Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party, MP Siyavush Novruzov called on local law-enforcement authorities to initiate in absentia criminal proceedings against the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide.



“Some of them have already pleaded guilty on the UN tribune. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is one of them. Does it need any further acknowledgement?” said Novruzov. “Armenia's “great intellectual” Zori Balayan noted that he enjoyed children’s being killed and burnt. Why should we wait for their explanation and acknowledgement? They should be arrested and brought to Azerbaijan. We should issue an international arrest warrant via Interpol.”



MP Parvin Karimzade in his speech said that the concept of an international crime was formed in 1976 and genocide is recognized as an international crime.



The MP, referring to relevant UN resolutions, said that the Khojaly genocide is an international crime.

News.Az

News.Az