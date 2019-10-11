Azerbaijani MPs to attend 65th annual session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Gudrat Hasanguliyev will attend the 65th annual session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly to be held in London from October 11-14, APA reports.

The parliamentarians are set to adopt a series of draft reports and resolutions on key security issues.

The NATO PA assembles members of national parliaments from the 29 Allies as well as partner countries, observers, and international organizations. It is an essential forum for exchanging views on security issues between the Alliance and member parliaments, making it an important link to citizens in the Euro-Atlantic area.

