Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s committee meetings
- 07 Nov 2023 15:15
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Politics
Azerbaijani MPs Azer Karimli, Tural Ganjaliyev, Vugar Bayramov and Soltan Mammadov will be visiting Brussels, Belgium, on November 12, to attend the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Committee meetings, News.az reports.
The Azerbaijani MPs will participate in the joint meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy and of the Committee on Energy Security, as well as share their views on the agenda items.