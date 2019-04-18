Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential election in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs Nagif Hamzayev and Rufat Guliyev will leave for Kyiv on April 19 to observe the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine, Trend reports April 18.

Hamzayev will participate in the observations as part of the PACE mission, while the head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Ukrainian inter-parliamentary relations Rauf Guliyev will observe the election as an Azerbaijani MP.

The MPs will visit a number of polling stations, they will observe the election and the activity of voters.

The visit will end April 22.

On April 21, the second round of presidential election will take place in Ukraine. The first round was held March 31.

News.Az

News.Az