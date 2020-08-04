Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential elections in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Minsk, Belarus on August 7 to observe the presidential election, according to the Azerbaijani parliament.

MPs Azer Badamov and Nagif Hamzayev will act as observers at the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and MPs Arzu Naghiyev and Kamran Bayramov will act as observers of the CIS Executive Committee.

The MPs will assess the pre-election situation and will observe the voting process. Based on the voting observation results, a conclusion will be given on the presidential elections.

The visit will end on August 11.

News.Az