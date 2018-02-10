Azerbaijani MPs to take part in WTO event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Milli Majlis deputies Tahir Mirkishili and Kamran Nabizadeh will participate in a seminar for parliamentarians from Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Caucasus from February 12 to 16, in Austria.

According to Oxu.Az, the event to be held at the organization of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Vienna United Institute will discuss the direct role of the WTO in interregional trade, the role of parliaments in improving trade laws.

News.Az

News.Az