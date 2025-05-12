Azerbaijani MPs Visit Zimbabwe to strengthen interparliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zaur Shukurov and Mazahir Afandiyev, members of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe interparliamentary working group, visited Zimbabwe from May 4 to 8.

The visit featured meetings with senior Zimbabwean officials, including Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, Speaker of the Zimbabwean Parliament; Webster Kotiwani Shamu, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee of the Zimbabwean Parliament, head of the Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe friendship association; and Sheillah Chikomo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Webster Kotiwani Shamu said that he had closely followed Azerbaijan’s recent achievements, the country’s steady economic growth, stating that Azerbaijan’s success story could be a very enriching experience for Zimbabwe, expressing the country’s willingness to further cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meetings, the Zimbabwean parliamentarians underscored that the parliamentary diplomacy contributes significantly to the bilateral cooperation development, also highlighting holding reciprocal visits to enhance interparliamentary collaboration.

The meeting explored development of cooperation across various domains, with particular focus on mining industry, energy resources exploration and production, green energy, trade, tourism, education, agriculture, infrastructure, technology, and water resources management.

In this vein, the sides noted that establishing cooperation in the relevant spheres holds great promise, taking into account Zimbabwe's non-ferrous metal reserves, rich flora and fauna, as well as the high share of agriculture in the country's economy.

Touching upon the educational sphere, the Zimbabwean side expressed its keenness to establish bilateral academic cooperation, as well as benefit from the scholarships offered by the Azerbaijani government.

The Azerbaijani MPs briefed the Zimbabwean officials about the unmatched contributions of National Leader, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people, and future development of the country. They added that this political course was successfully realized under the leadership of his worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev, resulting into Azerbaijan’s sustainable development and the country’s growing authority in international arena. They highlighted Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War, and the anti-terrorist operation, enabling Azerbaijan liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation. The Azerbaijani deputies informed the Zimbabwean counterparts about the country’s demining and large-scale restoration efforts in the liberated territories.

The discussions emphasized the need to identify areas of mutual concern, stemming from the discussions held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the COP29 Conference in Baku last November.

The discussions further revolved around the current state and prospects for cooperation between the two states in bilateral and multilateral formats, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the NAM Parliamentary Network.

The Zimbabwean officials praised President Ilham Aliyev’s undertaking crucial steps and initiatives for stepping up cooperation during Azerbaijan’s NAM Chairmanship.

