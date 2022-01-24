Azerbaijani music night held in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani music night has been held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov in Tbilisi.

Carpets, national musical instruments and handmade dolls were exhibited as part of the event.

The purpose of the concert was to demonstrate Azerbaijan’s rich culture in Tbilisi and to develop friendly and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.





News.Az