Azerbaijani nationals can now visit 72 countries visa-free: Henley Index

Azerbaijan has ranked 72nd in the updated rating of Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index. Citizens of the republic can visit 72 countries without a visa, News.Az reports.





the Index, which analyzes visa regulations of over 200 countries and territories, has revealed that six countries now share the top spot for the world's most powerful passport: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Passport holders of these nations can freely travel to 194 countries without a visa or by obtaining one upon arrival.South Korea, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands claim the second place, with their passports allowing visa-free entry to 193 countries. Austria, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Ireland follow closely in third, providing access to 192 destinations.At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the list, with its passport permitting travel to only 28 countries.The Henley Passport Index, updated annually, serves as a standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states in assessing a passport's strength within the global mobility landscape.

News.Az