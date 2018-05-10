Azerbaijani oil price approaches to $78 a barrel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's oil Azeri LT CIF on the world market has grown by $2.99 (3.99%).

Cost of oil grade Azeri LT CIF is now $77.84 a barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri LT CIF was fixed in December 2001 - $19.15 and highest price in July 2008 - $149.66.

At the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) the cost of one barrel of Brent crude rose by $0.56 up to $77.77. At the New York exchange NYMEX (New York Merchant Exchange) the value of WTI crude rose by $0.57 up to $71.71 a barrel.

News.Az

