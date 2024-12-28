Azerbaijani oil price climbs above $76
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.75, or 0.99%, to $76.12 per barrel.Meanwhile, February futures for Brent crude are trading at $74.17 per barrel, News.Az reports.
For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.