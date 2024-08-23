Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil prices dip slightly

On August 22, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil fell by $0.12 to $79.40 per barrel, based on CIF at the Italian port of Augusta, compared to the previous rate.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $0.12 (to $78.29 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.24 per barrel, which is $0.03 down from the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea went down by $0.04 on August 22, compared to the previous indication, to $79.63.

