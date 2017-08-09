Azerbaijani Ombudsperson addresses int’l organizations over recent Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Elmira Suleymanova has called on international organizations over the Armenian army’s targeting of civilia

The Office of the Ombudsperson told APA that Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Elmira Suleymanova has said in her letter that 13-year-old Ramin Yusifov (Garalar village resident) was admitted to hospital in critical condition after receiving shrapnel wounds when Armenian forces controlling the occupied territories of Azerbaijan began shelling the Garalar village (Tovuz district), which borders Armenia, using large-caliber weapons.

“Armenia is not willing to put an end to its aggressive actions and continues to flagrantly violate the requirements of international humanitarian law by deliberately shelling the frontal positions of our army and residential areas. The complacency resulting from being left unpunished has reached such a level that despite the international condemnation of the repeated brutalities, especially towards underage children and women, Armenia went on to carry out commit another crime which left 13-year-old Ramin Yusifov injured on August 7,” the statement said.



The appeal addresses the UN Secretary-General, the UN Security Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UNICEF, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the OSCE and ombudsmen of various countries.

News.Az

News.Az