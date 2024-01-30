Azerbaijani Ombudsperson draws attention to landmine issues at international event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva participated in the 10th board meeting of the Ombudsman Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Pakistan, News.az reports.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Federal Tax Ombudsman, Aliyeva emphasized that the growing number of armed conflicts and natural catastrophes pose major challenges to protecting human rights and freedoms.

The Ombudsmen of Turkey, Morocco, Indonesia, Bahrain, and Bulgaria all attended the occasion.

She emphasized that the initiatives aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals have weakened against the background of these events and stressed the important role of national human rights institutions in facing these challenges.

Aliyeva also touched upon the negative impact of military conflicts on the environment. Speaking about the acts of environmental terror committed in Azerbaijani lands during almost 30 years of occupation by Armenia, she emphasized the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan. The Ombudsperson informed about the construction and restoration works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation to ensure sustainable settlement and safe living for the inhabitants.

Highlighting that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan, Aliyeva noted that the decision on this occasion is a vivid example of great trust and respect for the country.

She also proposed to organize a joint event with the participation of OIC Ombudsman Institutes, noting that it would create opportunities for the exchange of positive experiences in the field of environmental protection.

Several issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting of the OIC Ombudsman Association. The importance of the association's presence on international platforms was emphasized during the presentations.

