Azerbaijani ombudsperson: People were massively murdered and tortured during Bashlibel massacre committed by Armenia

People were massively murdered and subjected to torture during the Bashlibel massacre committed by Armenia 31 years of ago, Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said on X, News.Az reports.

“Some people were burned alive during the Bashlibel massacre,” she noted.

The ombudsperson also pointed out that historical, religious and cultural objects in Bashlibel village were destroyed by Armenians.

One of the atrocities perpetrated by Armenians against our people occurred in the village of Bashlibel during the occupation of the Kalbajar district in April 1993. Today, 31 years pass since that tragedy.

In early April 1993, after the occupation of Kalbajar by Armenians, 62 residents of the district’s Bashlibel village that had a population of about 2,000 people, could not leave their homes in time and retreated from the advancing enemy into the mountains. They managed to hide there in the caves for only 18 days. On April 18, after discovering the location of the caves where village residents had found shelter, the Armenians launched an armed attack on them, killing 18 people and taking 14 prisoner.

Thirty survivors managed to break out of the Armenian army siege through secret mountain paths only after 113 days, moving only at night. All historical, cultural and religious sites of Bashlibel, one of the oldest and largest villages of the Kalbajar district, were destroyed during the occupation.

