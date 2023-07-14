Azerbaijani ombudsperson urges int’l community to condemn Armenian mine terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has urged the international community to condemn Armenia’s mine terror.

Aliyeva made a statement regarding a mine explosion that left an Azerbaijani civilian injured in the country’s Kalbajar district on Thursday, the Ombudsman’s Office told News.Az.

The ombudsperson stressed that the mines and unexploded ordnance planted by the Armenian side on the territory of Azerbaijan continue to pose a serious threat to the lives of civilians.

“Thus, on July 13 this year, a civilian of Azerbaijan, who was engaged in individual entrepreneurial activities in the territory of the village of Seyidlar, Kalbajar region, was injured as a result of a mine explosion. The mine terror committed by Armenia against our country leads to the death or injury of our military personnel and civilians and also slows down the process of returning former internally displaced persons to their native lands, creating obstacles for the activities of business entities, and restoration work carried out in the region,” she said.

The planting of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the lack of accurate maps of the mined territories is an open demonstration of Armenia's disrespect for the norms and principles of international and humanitarian law, Aliyeva noted.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I call on the relevant international organizations to take decisive steps to curb mine terror by Armenia and transfer accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan,” she added.

Between November 2020 and June 16, 2023, out of 304 Azerbaijani people in total 143 civilians (44 killed, 99 injured) and 161 military personnel (13 killed, 148 injured) died as a result of mine explosions, received various bodily injuries and suffered various severe injuries, according to the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

