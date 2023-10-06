Azerbaijani ombudsperson visits detained Armenian separatist Ruben Vardanyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has visited prisons without preliminary notification and talked to the detainees, the Ombudsman’s Office told News.Az.

The ombudsperson visited Ruben Vardanyan, who was detained at Azerbaijan’s Lachin border checkpoint.

Aliyeva talked to Vardanyan individually at a meeting on October 3, 2023, and answered his questions. The ombudsperson inquired whether the detainee’s rights were observed in the manner prescribed by law.

Vardanyan expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention. He was checked up and there were no health problems. He can phone his family members, get parcels, read books in the library and obtain information. Vardanyan’s family chose a lawyer to defend him during the period of detention.

During the on-site visit, detention conditions, personal hygiene, medical care, and nutrition were reviewed. The necessary medical and psychological services are rendered.

Ruben Vardanyan, the former so-called “minister” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, was detained on September 27, 2023, for the illegal acts he committed, brought to criminal responsibility, and sentenced to pre-trial detention by the court order.

