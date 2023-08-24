Azerbaijani ombudsperson's reps visit jailed Armenian saboteur

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the instructions of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, members of the National Preventive Group (MPG) paid another visit to the detention facility without prior warning.

The Office of the Ombudsman told News.Az that the purpose of the visit was to monitor the treatment of the detainees, the conditions of their incarceration in the facility and the degree to which their rights were being upheld.

Medical personnel accompanied the group.

They also spoke with Gagik Voskanyan, a member of the Armenian military's intelligence-sabotage unit who illegally crossed the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 16, 2023. The conditions of his detention, his treatment, access to medical services, and other issues were thoroughly investigated. He was questioned about whether he was treated according to international and domestic laws or not. The detainee Voskanyan, expressed his satisfaction with the conditions of his detention, his treatment, and medical care.

News.Az