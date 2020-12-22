Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters discussed strict quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 22, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in a videoconference format.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for strict and full compliance with the requirements of the tightened special quarantine regime and sanitary and epidemiological norms, the Operational Headquarters told Trend on Tuesday.

It was noted that at the initiative of the President and the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, the country will be among the first to purchase the vaccine.

Instructions were given on carrying out vaccination procedures in medical institutions in accordance with the established norms and developing relevant protocols.

At the meeting, information on the works carried out in connection with the introduction of a strict quarantine regime was presented, as well as the issues related to the strengthening of relevant control measures were widely discussed.

The relevant departments were instructed to strengthen control over the implementation of the strict quarantine regime.

