Azerbaijani organization makes statement over biased position of EP

The Azerbaijan Democratic Student and Youth Organization has released a statement about the silence of the European Parliament over the death of Mher Yeghiazaryan, former journalist, head of Haynews.am website, deputy head of the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party, who declared hunger strike in Armenia Dec. 5, 2018, Trend reports with reference to the organization.

The statement reads that neither the European Parliament nor other political structures of the continent showed any reaction to Yeghiazaryan’s death.

“It is regrettable that this hunger strike, which lasted for many days, worried neither the Armenian authorities nor international and regional organizations that constantly talk about democracy and human rights,” reads the statement. “Although several weeks ago MEPs presented a two-day hunger strike of a young Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov, as a “major political event on a global scale”, adopted a biased resolution about Azerbaijan only on the basis of the prisoner brother’s fantasies. Despite this, we saw a serious political reaction of the Azerbaijani president, an objective attitude and position of national NGOs and human rights defenders.”

The document notes that this “new position” of the European Parliament, which didn’t adopt a single resolution in connection with the political terror that took place in the Armenian parliament, the shooting of government officials, the killing of peaceful demonstrators in Armenia and the serious pressure of the authorities on social and political activists for their different opinion, and also in connection with the presidential and parliamentary elections in the country, which were completely fake, in fact speaks of the absence of such.

“However, the European Parliament forgets that Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, where there are no economic resources and development, is one of the main guarantors of the continent’s energy security,” reads the statement. “In this regard, it’s enough to recall the decisions of the European Union and the European Commission and the repeatedly stated positions of officials.”

