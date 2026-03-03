Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday to discuss the escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

They emphasized the impact of the current situation on regional and global security, the importance of adhering to humanitarian law, protecting civilians and infrastructure, and resolving issues based on the norms and principles of international law through dialogue and diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Pakistani side also provided updates on the current situation regarding clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and explored prospects for their further development.

