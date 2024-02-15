Azerbaijani Para athlete clinches silver at Dubai 2024 Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Para athlete Olokhan Musayev has taken a silver medal at the Dubai 2024 Grand Prix – Fazza International Athletics Championships, one of the most traditional Para athletics events held on February13-15 in the UAE.

He secured the medal in the men's F55 shot put event, achieving a personal best mark of 10.92m.

Olokhan Musayev booked a spot at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

News.Az