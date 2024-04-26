Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer secures his third European medal in Portugal

Raman Salei of Azerbaijan contributed a bronze medal to Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the Madeira 2024 Para Swimming European Open Championships in Portugal, News.Az reports.

He sealed the medal in the men’s 100 metres individual freestyle race.

On the opening day, Salei’s outstanding performance came in the men’s 100m backstroke event, claiming a gold medal. He also finished second in the men’s 100m butterfly race.

Another swimmer Vali Israfilov also bagged European gold for Azerbaijan.

