Azerbaijani paraswimmer wins bronze medal in Paris

Azerbaijani paralympic swimmer Raman Salei, competing in the S12 category in the next event at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, has won a bronze medal, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Raman Salei (category S12) won a bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly swimming. He finished third with a time of 58.13 seconds, giving him his third medal at the Games.

Raman Salei previously won silver and bronze medals in Paris, continuing his successful performance at the Paralympics.

