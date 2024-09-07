Azerbaijani paraswimmer wins bronze medal in Paris
- 07 Sep 2024 23:17
- 08 Sep 2024 08:48
- 1006482
- Sports
Azerbaijani paralympic swimmer Raman Salei, competing in the S12 category in the next event at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, has won a bronze medal, News.Az reports.Azerbaijani paraswimmer Raman Salei (category S12) won a bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly swimming. He finished third with a time of 58.13 seconds, giving him his third medal at the Games.
Raman Salei previously won silver and bronze medals in Paris, continuing his successful performance at the Paralympics.