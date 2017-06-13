Azerbaijani parliament begins extraordinary session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s external trade grew by 15 percent this year and reached $3,945 million in January-May 2017, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

This year the value of Georgia’s exports increased by 29 percent to $1,003 million, while the value of imports also increased 11 percent to $2,941 million with respect to January-March 2016, said Geostat, according to agenda.ge.

Georgia’s trade deficit equalled $1,938 million this year, which was a 49 percent share of the country's total trade turnover.

Trade deficit is an economic measure of the negative balance of trade in which a country's imports exceed its exports.

