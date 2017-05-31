Azerbaijani parliament holds meeting of PACE sub-committee on children
- 31 May 2017 08:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122153
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-parliament-holds-meeting-of-pace-sub-committee-on-children Copied
Azerbaijani parliament holds a meeting of the PACE sub-committee on children.
A meeting of the Sub-committee on Children of PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development is being held in the Azerbaijani parliament, AzVision reports.
Vice-speaker of the parliament Bahar Muradova is chairing the meeting.
As part of the meeting, a parliamentary session “Protection of children in the digital environment” will be organized.
News.Az