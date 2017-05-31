Azerbaijani parliament holds meeting of PACE sub-committee on children

Azerbaijani parliament holds meeting of PACE sub-committee on children

A meeting of the Sub-committee on Children of PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development is being held in the Azerbaijani parliament, AzVision reports.

Vice-speaker of the parliament Bahar Muradova is chairing the meeting.

As part of the meeting, a parliamentary session “Protection of children in the digital environment” will be organized.

